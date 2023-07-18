Critical Comparison: FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FTC Solar and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 0 1 2 1 3.00 Tower Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTC Solar presently has a consensus target price of $4.14, indicating a potential upside of 24.78%. Given FTC Solar’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Tower Semiconductor.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

FTC Solar has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FTC Solar and Tower Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $123.07 million 3.01 -$99.61 million ($0.82) -4.05 Tower Semiconductor $1.61 billion 2.60 $264.57 million $2.54 15.11

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -73.06% -94.60% -49.25% Tower Semiconductor 17.49% 13.70% 10.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.3% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of FTC Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats FTC Solar on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The Company also provides design enablement platform for quick and accurate design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

