Financial Analysis: Voice Assist (VSST) versus Its Peers

Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST – Get Free Report) is one of 300 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Voice Assist to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Voice Assist and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voice Assist 0 0 0 0 N/A Voice Assist Competitors 381 1501 3464 23 2.58

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 31.18%. Given Voice Assist’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Voice Assist has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voice Assist N/A N/A N/A Voice Assist Competitors -29.56% -246.13% -6.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Voice Assist and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Voice Assist and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Voice Assist N/A N/A -0.13 Voice Assist Competitors $416.46 million -$9.27 million 667.94

Voice Assist’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Voice Assist. Voice Assist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Voice Assist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Voice Assist shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Voice Assist



Voice Assist, Inc. builds mobile apps and provides cloud based services in the United States. It offers iPhone, Android, and Virtual Office apps, as well as cloud based subscriptions that help people use voice commands while driving. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Irvine, California.

