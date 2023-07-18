Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Receives GBX 1,093.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,105.83 ($14.46).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.38) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 905 ($11.83) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 896.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 937.46. The stock has a market cap of £3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,067.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. Unite Group has a 52-week low of GBX 773 ($10.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,209 ($15.81).

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It provides homes to 74,000 students across 172 properties in 25 major university cities and towns.

