TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $143.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TFI International from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFII opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.79. TFI International has a 12-month low of $84.71 and a 12-month high of $128.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). TFI International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.609 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in TFI International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in TFI International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TFI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

