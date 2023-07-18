Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:BAM opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

