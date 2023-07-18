Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $32.59 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.59.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after buying an additional 5,107,608 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 438.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,736,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,883,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,248 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,774 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

