Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $206.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.05.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $206.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.