Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $206.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.05.
VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.
Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $206.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
