Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives $52.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. 888 reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,971,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,919,000 after purchasing an additional 170,213 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,212,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 860,805 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,257,000 after acquiring an additional 729,426 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,255,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,058,000 after purchasing an additional 719,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,003,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $67.07.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -23.77%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

