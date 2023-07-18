Analysts Set NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) PT at $77.80

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.80.

NEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy Partners

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEP opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.8425 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.