Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.15. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

