Oppenheimer Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYF. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,929,000 after buying an additional 61,089 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

