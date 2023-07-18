Analysts Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Price Target at $112.93

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. UBS Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.06. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

