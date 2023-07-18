Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

