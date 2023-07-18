iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTK opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $21.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTK. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,000,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.