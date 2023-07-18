Head to Head Analysis: Sydbank A/S (SYANY) and Its Rivals

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Free Report) is one of 283 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sydbank A/S to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sydbank A/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sydbank A/S N/A N/A N/A Sydbank A/S Competitors 34.28% 10.91% 0.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sydbank A/S and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sydbank A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Sydbank A/S Competitors 1061 3108 3323 45 2.31

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 321.31%. Given Sydbank A/S’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sydbank A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Sydbank A/S and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sydbank A/S N/A N/A 5.98 Sydbank A/S Competitors $2.02 billion $564.07 million 242.85

Sydbank A/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sydbank A/S. Sydbank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sydbank A/S peers beat Sydbank A/S on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

Sydbank A/S Company Profile

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. The company offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment and cash management solutions. It also provides private banking products and services, such as advice related to pensions, investments, and various financial issues; personal and individual advisory services; and payment card, insurance, and investment products and related services. In addition, the company offers advisory and asset management services for investment funds, pooled pension plans, foundations, institutional clients, and wealthy customers; and advice and quotes prices as regards bonds, shares, and foreign exchange, as well as undertakes market-making obligations for institutional clients, central banks, asset managers, foreign and other clients, and banks. Further, it deals in mortgage bonds; and provides online solutions. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Aabenraa, Denmark.

