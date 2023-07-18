Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.1 %

HZNP opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average of $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Syquant Capital Sas grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 853,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,748,000 after buying an additional 581,549 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 152,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 44,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 55.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

