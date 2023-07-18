Standard Bank Group (SGBLY) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) is one of 283 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Standard Bank Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Standard Bank Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Bank Group N/A N/A 1.03 Standard Bank Group Competitors $2.02 billion $564.07 million 242.85

Standard Bank Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Bank Group. Standard Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Bank Group N/A N/A N/A Standard Bank Group Competitors 34.28% 10.91% 0.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Standard Bank Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Standard Bank Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Bank Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Bank Group Competitors 1061 3108 3323 45 2.31

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 321.31%. Given Standard Bank Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Bank Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Standard Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Standard Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 39.4%. Standard Bank Group pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.0% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Standard Bank Group rivals beat Standard Bank Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services. The company also provides industry-specific solutions; trade point solutions; fleet solutions; and finance for commercial and personal vehicle, commercial property, and commercial asset, as well as disclosed and non-disclosed debtor. In addition, it offers card and payment solutions, such as digital wallet, prepaid digital cards, contactless payments, mobile payments, credit cards, and internet banking. Further, the company provides investment solutions comprises investment accounts, share trading, financial planning, forex investment, risk limitation, and wealth preservation; and green bonds, and social and sustainable bonds for housing and renewable energy. Additionally, it offers vehicle, life, property, health, and employee protection insurance; wills and estates insurance; commercial cyber insurance; and risk mitigation, insurance spend optimization, and strategic claim management solutions. It serves individuals, businesses, institutions, and corporations. Standard Bank Group Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

