Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) versus Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Critical Review

Rexford Industrial Realty and Mid-America Apartment Communities are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 26.80% 2.76% 2.00% Mid-America Apartment Communities 31.92% 11.01% 6.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

98.4% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rexford Industrial Realty and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 3 2 0 2.40 Mid-America Apartment Communities 3 5 7 0 2.27

Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus target price of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.87%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $169.57, suggesting a potential upside of 10.47%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $631.20 million 17.26 $167.58 million $0.95 57.08 Mid-America Apartment Communities $2.07 billion 8.64 $637.44 million $5.70 26.93

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Rexford Industrial Realty. Mid-America Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 98.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Rexford Industrial Realty on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities. Rexford Industrial's high-quality, irreplaceable portfolio comprises 364 properties with approximately 44.0 million rentable square feet occupied by a stable and diverse tenant base. Structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "REXR," Rexford Industrial is an S&P MidCap 400 Index member.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of March 31, 2023, MAA had ownership interest in 101,986 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

