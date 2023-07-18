Analyzing Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) and Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) and Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Uponor Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daikin Industries,Ltd. $29.47 billion N/A $1.91 billion $0.66 31.27 Uponor Oyj N/A N/A N/A $0.35 87.34

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Uponor Oyj. Daikin Industries,Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uponor Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Uponor Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Uponor Oyj pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Uponor Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daikin Industries,Ltd. 6.47% 11.17% 5.97% Uponor Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Daikin Industries,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Uponor Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Uponor Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 0 0 1 4.00 Uponor Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Daikin Industries,Ltd. beats Uponor Oyj on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company's chemical products comprising fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter-controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. Daikin Industries,Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Uponor Oyj

Uponor Oyj engages in the provision of plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions Europe, Building Solutions North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including plastic plumbing pipe systems, multi-layer composite pipe systems for residential buildings, commercial and public buildings; decibel soil and waste systems with sound insulation, and hyp air admittance valves to eliminate suction in sewage pipes, as well as aqua ambient drain, shower inlets, and grates; underfloor heating and cooling, comprising floor integrated underfloor heating systems, water based floor heating, and electric underfloor heating for new buildings and renovation projects; wall heating and cooling systems radiant heating and cooling via the wall, for wet and dry plaster installation systems in new buildings and renovation projects. The company also provides ceiling heating and cooling for offices, sales areas, industrial buildings, and sports halls; room and supply temperature controls; mainfolds vario distribution units and cabinets, pre-assembled, and modern approach in residential buildings; flexible ecoflex pre-insulated pipes; prefabricated modules for plumbing and heating; heating and cooling products for projects; and radiator connections. Uponor Oyj was founded in 1918 and is based in Vantaa, Finland.

