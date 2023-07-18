Comparing Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL) & Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) and Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Legend Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Legend Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and Legend Oil and Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitrans Midstream $1.36 billion 2.86 -$269.34 million ($0.72) -12.45 Legend Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Legend Oil and Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equitrans Midstream. Equitrans Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legend Oil and Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Equitrans Midstream and Legend Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitrans Midstream 2 4 4 0 2.20 Legend Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $9.36, indicating a potential upside of 4.42%.

Profitability

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and Legend Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitrans Midstream -18.27% 18.92% 2.82% Legend Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Equitrans Midstream beats Legend Oil and Gas on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways. Equitrans Midstream Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Legend Oil and Gas

Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. operates as a crude oil hauling and trucking company. It performs hauling services for institutional drilling and exploration companies, as well as crude oil marketers primarily in the Bakken, North Dakota, and the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as SIN Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. in November 2010. Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

