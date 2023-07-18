Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives $117.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.08.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,191,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,771,000 after acquiring an additional 35,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,990,000 after purchasing an additional 411,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock opened at $142.99 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $143.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.23 and a 200-day moving average of $102.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

