Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMTC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Semtech Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. Semtech has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $65.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Semtech by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Semtech by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Semtech by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

