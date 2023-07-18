Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) vs. Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Financial Review

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) and Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Alaska Air Group and Harbor Diversified, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Air Group 0 1 9 1 3.00 Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus price target of $65.43, indicating a potential upside of 25.43%. Given Alaska Air Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alaska Air Group is more favorable than Harbor Diversified.

This table compares Alaska Air Group and Harbor Diversified’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Air Group $9.65 billion 0.69 $58.00 million $0.46 113.39 Harbor Diversified $280.86 million 0.36 $39.11 million N/A N/A

Alaska Air Group has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Diversified.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Air Group and Harbor Diversified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Air Group 0.58% 17.03% 4.46% Harbor Diversified N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Alaska Air Group has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alaska Air Group beats Harbor Diversified on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada. Alaska Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

