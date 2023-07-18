Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI stock opened at $133.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $172.67.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,208,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,836,000 after buying an additional 528,254 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

