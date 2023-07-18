Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Equifax Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at $237.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Equifax has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

