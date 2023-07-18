Analysts Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Price Target at $62.72

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCE. StockNews.com lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

BCE Stock Down 1.3 %

BCE stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.714 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,883,000 after buying an additional 3,012,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of BCE by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,268,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,176,000 after buying an additional 2,425,722 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4,560.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,380 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BCE

(Get Free Report

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

