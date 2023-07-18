Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

BUD opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

