Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Huntsman Stock Down 1.5 %

HUN stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Insider Activity at Huntsman

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Huntsman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

