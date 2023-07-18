Brokerages Set Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) PT at $64.00

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $67.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,293,000 after buying an additional 7,066,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,686,000 after buying an additional 1,651,634 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,307,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,846,000 after buying an additional 921,234 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.