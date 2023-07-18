Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Accor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accor to €37.90 ($42.58) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Accor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Accor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Accor has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.

Accor Announces Dividend

Accor Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

