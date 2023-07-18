WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,961. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

WEX Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $192.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.04. WEX has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

