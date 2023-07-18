Short Interest in WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Drops By 39.9%

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the June 15th total of 58,400 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 407,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeTrade Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETG. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of WeTrade Group by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 239,778 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WeTrade Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of WeTrade Group by 3,842.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 806,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 786,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of WeTrade Group by 958.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WeTrade Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WETG opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. WeTrade Group has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $9,342.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

Featured Stories

