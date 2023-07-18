G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of G. Willi-Food International by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G. Willi-Food International Price Performance

NASDAQ WILC opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. G. Willi-Food International has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $178.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.69.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 7.32%.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

