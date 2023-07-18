Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLRD opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHLRD. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,963,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,121,000. Finally, Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

