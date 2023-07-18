Short Interest in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Increases By 49.4%

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Beyond Air Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 21.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XAIR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

