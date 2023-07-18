Short Interest in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Decreases By 34.9%

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the June 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group Price Performance

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Weyco Group by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyco Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Weyco Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyco Group

(Get Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.