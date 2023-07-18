Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expands By 26.9%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 799,500 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the June 15th total of 629,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on XOMA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded XOMA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

XOMA Stock Down 2.7 %

XOMA stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $184.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.87. XOMA has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at XOMA

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 774.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other XOMA news, CIO Bradley Sitko acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 7,818 shares of company stock worth $157,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 104.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the first quarter worth approximately $665,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in XOMA by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XOMA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in XOMA by 0.6% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,633,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Stories

