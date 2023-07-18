Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Short Interest Up 21.6% in June

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Westport Fuel Systems Stock Up 6.7 %
Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $169.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.40.
Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $82.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. Equities analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.
