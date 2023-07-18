Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Short Interest Up 21.6% in June

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Up 6.7 %

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $169.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.40.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $82.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. Equities analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Westport Fuel Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,582,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,416,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 327,021 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 3,300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 3,226,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,637,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 942,667 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

