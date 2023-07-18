Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Short Interest Down 34.0% in June

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 603,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wingstop from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.44.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $193.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.09. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $223.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 982,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wingstop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,287,000 after acquiring an additional 27,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after acquiring an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

