MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 138,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Down 3.0 %

MingZhu Logistics stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. MingZhu Logistics has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.31% of MingZhu Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

