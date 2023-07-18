Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Up 9.2 %

NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.31). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 243.41% and a negative net margin of 3,882.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Yield10 Bioscience

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 335,570 shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 962,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,608.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 258,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

