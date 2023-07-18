Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 126,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Zhongchao Price Performance

NASDAQ ZCMD opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Zhongchao has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhongchao

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zhongchao stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Free Report) by 249.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Zhongchao worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

Featured Stories

