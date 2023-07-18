JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target to $21.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSTM. 58.com reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Constellium Stock Up 1.0 %

CSTM stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Constellium has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Constellium had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Constellium by 65.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 27,368 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

