Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.72.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.
Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse
In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance
TXRH stock opened at $114.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.50. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $80.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.76%.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.
