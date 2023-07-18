Analysts Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) PT at $96.88

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.75.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DaVita Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in DaVita by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in DaVita by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 142,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 40,421 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in DaVita by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVA opened at $104.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. DaVita has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $105.35.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.