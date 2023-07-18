Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$14.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$12.06 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$8.29 and a one year high of C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$743.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.854314 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.31%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

