StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in StoneCo by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 7.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,243.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.72 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. Research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

