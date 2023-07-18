First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $55.88. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Industrial Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.76%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Articles

