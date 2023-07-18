Reviewing Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) & K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF)

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) and K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teleperformance and K-Bro Linen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleperformance N/A N/A N/A $1.15 75.19 K-Bro Linen N/A N/A N/A $1.58 13.99

K-Bro Linen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleperformance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Teleperformance pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. K-Bro Linen pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Teleperformance pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. K-Bro Linen pays out 80.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Teleperformance and K-Bro Linen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleperformance 0 2 5 0 2.71 K-Bro Linen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Teleperformance currently has a consensus target price of $376.67, suggesting a potential upside of 334.30%. K-Bro Linen has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.02%. Given Teleperformance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Teleperformance is more favorable than K-Bro Linen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of K-Bro Linen shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services segment offers customer and citizen care; customer relationship operations; technical support; and technical assistance and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence. The company also manages business processes, as well as provides digital platform, consulting, and data analysis services; and business process outsourcing services for government agencies. The Specialized Services segment provides on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services. It also offers digital recruitment process outsourcing; consumer health management business services and related digital solutions integration; translation and interpreting services; and business process outsourcing services for government agencies in the United States. The company serves automotive, energy and utilities, insurance, public sector, technology, travel and hospitality, and banking and financial services, as well as healthcare, media, retail and e-commerce, crypto, cargo, telecom, and video games industries. Teleperformance SE was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, cart delivery, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services. In addition, it provides linen rental, workwear hire, and cleanroom garment services. K-Bro Linen Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

