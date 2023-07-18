Analysts Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target at $6.76

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.76.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Redfin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. Redfin has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.08. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,485.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,512,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,776,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Redfin by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 413,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

